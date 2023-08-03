Around the Web Watch: Students, teacher hold umbrellas open in class to make a point about leaking roof The video shows the conditions in a secondary government school in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ये है एमपी के शहडोल जिले का छाता स्कूल, भारी बारिश के बीच जनपद पंचायत गोहपारू के शासकीय माध्यमिक विद्यायल भुरसी स्कूल की टपकती छत के नीचे छाता लगाकर पढ़ेंने को विवश स्कूली छात्र, जिले में ऐसे कई स्कूल हैं जिनकी ये हालत है @ABPNews pic.twitter.com/ZjaMmHmM4v— Brajesh Rajput (@brajeshabpnews) August 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh rain school