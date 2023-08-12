Viral Video Watch: Fans arrive on tractors to watch ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol, at Rajasthan theatre Scenes from Bhilwara. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Gadar 2 film dekhne pahuche bhilwara city in rajasthan pic.twitter.com/6V6QZEKJsK— Mithun Choudhary (@MithunC79726848) August 11, 2023 In 2001, I had heard stories of people visiting the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch #SunnyDeol in #Gadar. 22 years later, the craze is intact. An video from Inox, City Centre Mall , Bhilwara Rajasthan, for #Gadar2. pic.twitter.com/ZNDtWQ6kcY— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajasthan Sunny Deol film