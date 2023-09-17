Eco India Eco India: How Pimpri-Chinchwad is living up to its zero waste goals Every day close to 1200 tonnes of waste is collected by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and the city is tackling it through its zero waste models. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer & Voiceover: Nooshin Mowla | Script and Field Producer: Pracheta Sharma | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Director of Photography: Dhiraj Katkade | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Production Assistant: Rebekah Awungshi | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india pimpri chinchwad smart city