Man narrowly escapes being hit by speeding train when crossing tracks at station Caught on camera at Tirur railway station in Malappuram district, Kerala. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Narrow escape for a moron trying to cross the railway track while a #VandeBharatExpress was approaching the Tirur Railway station in Kerala.#VandeBharat #Kerala pic.twitter.com/UUTHRKRIYB— Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) November 12, 2023