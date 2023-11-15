Viral Video Watch: Singer-songwriter P!nk gives out banned books at her South Florida concert The pop star joined hands with PEN America and Books and Books to distribute 2000 banned books to concertgoers at Kaseya Center. Scroll Staff An hour ago We read banned books 📖 Visit the link in our bio to join @PENamerica in fighting book bans! pic.twitter.com/lraaCAIxtg— Kaseya Center (@KaseyaCenter) November 15, 2023 Thank you @Pink and @PENamerica for the amazing banned book. Although I can’t read this to my 2nd grade FL class, it is still a great book! pic.twitter.com/8XWVFVIwbt— Merlin☮️🟧 (@teachermerlin) November 15, 2023 Helll yeasss!!! Came all the way from Philly for this!!! Read banned books!!! @Pink pic.twitter.com/kFZXQYShBX— diane ocasio (@DianeOcasio) November 15, 2023 Thank you @Pink and @PENamerica our daughter will get to read these books before bed by her two mommies 💕💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/po3JRgMtY8— Gina M Dudley-Ayala (@GinaMDudley1) November 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. books Pink concert