Climate activists stage 'die-in' protest at New York's American Museum of Natural History
Activists demanded 'an end to violence towards all species' as they protested near a dinosaur exhibit.
#BREAKING Rebels shutdown the American Museum of Natural History #AMNH. #NoExhibitsOnADeadPlanet #AssembliesNow pic.twitter.com/vgTyCnhJvw— Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 19, 2023
Scene from earlier 👇🏼. The #AMNH exhibits are outdated and does not align well with the urgent #biodiversity loss and #ecological crisis that we are in. We must #ActNow! pic.twitter.com/ETABAf81bh— Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 19, 2023