Around the Web Watch: Protestors disrupt annual Thanksgiving parade in New York, call for ceasefire in Palestine Protestors glued their hands to the street during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago BREAKING: INDIGENOUS SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINEThe Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts stands in solidarity with Palestine during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade pic.twitter.com/e6TNbqZp6e— Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) November 23, 2023 Protesters Shut Down Macy's Parade route by GLUING THEMSELVES to the ground, demanding "Liberation for Palestine and Climate" blocking Sinclair Oil Corporation Dinosaur balloon.pic.twitter.com/OitD66prbc#Thanksgiving #MacysParade #palestine #IsraelPalestine #IsraelPalestineWar…— StokesContests.com Win Stuff + Freebies (@stokesnews15) November 23, 2023 Protesters block the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and hold the street! No celebrating the genocide of the indigenous people of the americas, no funding genocide in Palestine pic.twitter.com/iH0mLlrVDT— tracy rosenthal (@two__evils) November 23, 2023 Ronald McDonald publicly shamed during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade pic.twitter.com/kLoPVygM6F— From the River to the Sea Palestine Will Be Free (@MeanPanduh) November 23, 2023 Joined a Palestine solidarity action at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Tremendously inspired by the leaders standing against genocide and shutting it all down #freepalestine pic.twitter.com/kIMfNzbwWe— Christina Cover (@christinakcover) November 23, 2023 Pro-Palestine protesters unfurl a Free Palestine banner at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City pic.twitter.com/s8VwyO8vLY— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 23, 2023 HAPPENING NOW along the route of the Macy’s Day parade — Support for Palestine is everywhere! Permanent ceasefire now!#ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/jFmn99lXFO— Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) November 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thanksgiving Palestine protest