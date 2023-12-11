Around the Web Watch: Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer to be deployed at Siachen Glacier Wasim has been deployed at one of the operational posts in the world’s highest battlefield. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago "NATION FIRST"🇮🇳Capt Fatima Wasim of #SiachenWarriors creates history by becoming the First Woman Medical Officer to be deployed on an operational post on the Siachen Glacier. She was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at… pic.twitter.com/u5EovNNu1Y— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) December 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Army Siachen Glacier Women