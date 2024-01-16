Flash:



Latest visuals of passengers of a Delhi-bound #IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai (confirmed by airport sources) due to operational issues are seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at #MumbaiAirport. pic.twitter.com/yr0y7hjoiV — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) January 15, 2024

The passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo Airlines flight from Goa sat on the Mumbai airport tarmac to eat after their flight was diverted to Mumbai. The incident took place on Sunday, after the flight was delayed by 12 hours. The airline apologised on Monday after the video went viral.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport says, "Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was… https://t.co/zNsosbnQ6k — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

Flight 6E 2195, which was scheduled to take off from Goa at 2.25 pm, was delayed for several hours because of low visibility due to intense fog in Delhi. Although the flight left Goa eventually, it was diverted to Mumbai airport at around 11:40 pm, according to The Hindustan Times. The flight eventually departed for Delhi at 2.39 am on Monday, the report said.

Passengers on the flight refused to stay inside the aircraft and went down to the tarmac when a step-ladder was connected to the plane, Mumbai airport authorities said in a statement. “The airport operators, in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the terminal building,” the statement said. “Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken,” it added.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future,” Indigo Airlines said in a statement to ANI.

#UPDATE | IndiGo says, "We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the… https://t.co/zNsosbnQ6k pic.twitter.com/qAMezlWAqa — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

