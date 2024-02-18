Reading
1
Harsh Mander: The deep Hindutva roots of the violence that reduced a mosque to rubble in Haldwani
2
Indian Science Congress postponed amid tussle with Centre’s science and technology department
3
The farmers’ demand for an MSP law is linked to an environmental crisis. Here’s how
4
Farmers’ protest isn’t the only target of drones deployed by Indian security forces
5
February nonfiction: Six newly published books from around the world that speak to our times
6
One visit to India was enough to inspire writer Lawrence Blochman for a lifetime
7
A decade under Modi: Health insurance scheme fails to deliver, new medical colleges lack staff
8
Ranjit Hoskote: In our interconnected world, Gaza is everywhere
9
‘A form of expression for my grief, criticism, and anger’: Why Tamil poet Salma writes poetry
10
Who created the alphabet? A historian describes the millennia-long story of the ABCs