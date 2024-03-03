Reading
1
‘Vagabond Princess’: Ruby Lal’s biography of Mughal princess Gulbadan is lush and evocative
2
Brazilian vlogger gangraped in Jharkhand’s Dumka, four arrested
3
Why do Indian women still need their husband’s assent to use their maiden name?
4
Harsh Mander: In a demolished home in Delhi, the invisible tragedies of improbable heroes
5
Watch: How Bollywood stars entertained guests at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar
6
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ review: Sensationalism delivered with swish
7
Badminton: Anmol Kharb’s path from imperfection to perfection with an Asian Team title along the way
8
‘Maamla Legal Hai’ review: Ravi Kishan is the show’s heart and funny bone
9
Interview: Kashmir not responsible for climate change, but bears its full brunt, says scientist
10
Writer Sharanya Manivannan on her picture book being translated into Tamil, her mother tongue