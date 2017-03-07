Watch: The cool cola advertisement they will never run in India (because it will offend morals)
Let's just say it's not your conventional love triangle.
While a trader’s body boycott of Coke and Pepsi is underway in Tamil Nadu, an LGBTQ-friendly advertisement for the soft drink company has gone viral on the internet.
A handsome pool-boy is cleaning the pool in the hot sun and a young woman gazes at him longingly. She has a competitor, who’s ogling from another window. Both of them rush to quench the pool-boy’s thirst with a Coke, only to be beaten to by a third player in the fray.
No, we’ll never see this ad in India. It crosses too many lines for conversative moralists.
On social media, some pointed out a different aspect of the irony.
Some became fans.