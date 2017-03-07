Play

While a trader’s body boycott of Coke and Pepsi is underway in Tamil Nadu, an LGBTQ-friendly advertisement for the soft drink company has gone viral on the internet.

A handsome pool-boy is cleaning the pool in the hot sun and a young woman gazes at him longingly. She has a competitor, who’s ogling from another window. Both of them rush to quench the pool-boy’s thirst with a Coke, only to be beaten to by a third player in the fray.

No, we’ll never see this ad in India. It crosses too many lines for conversative moralists.

On social media, some pointed out a different aspect of the irony.

Lovely to see. As if he has abs like that drinking Coke :P https://t.co/6v0aOUvb3V — Liam Cahill (@Liampcahill) March 3, 2017

Some became fans.