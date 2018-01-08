Watch: Stephen Colbert brings Donald Trump to animated life with ‘Our Cartoon President’

Play

The best thing about Stephen Colbert on Donald Trump is that the best thing is yet to come. Since the US President is such an entertaining character all by himself, the host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has produced an animated series titled Our Cartoon President, that offers an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of Trump as President of the United States. The series, which premieres on February 11, is set in the White House in a parallel cartoon universe.

Colbert, of course, has been consistently laying into Trump with his trademark humour. “It’s great to be with you, all of you together, here, physically intact. Skin still firmly on our faces,” he said at the start of a recent segment (video below) on his show.

“I bring this up only because... tonight we’re closer to thermonuclear war than last night, which is a fun fact,” he added, before getting down to business and “unbuttoning” President Donald Trump’s “nuclear button” brag.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

However, Colbert cleared the air, assuring viewers that there is obviously no such button, unless of course they put a phoney button on Trump’s desk. He also released a hilarious parody video about “nuclear button dysfunction”:

But even before the two leaders got the chance to compare nuclear buttons, Colbert had already kick-started the new year by unleashing his sardonic humour on Trump:

The Twitter-happy President had posted a tweet which read, “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

Colbert’s response? “You see the logic here,” the host said. “Because Donald Trump’s cold right now, that’s evidence that the Earth is not getting warmer. Just like because Donald Trump is president right now, that’s evidence we’ve never had a competitive president.”

He didn’t spare the President’s tweet about commercial aviation (below), either. “Trump took credit for no one dying in a plane crash this year,” joked Colbert.