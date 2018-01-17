Play

The video says it all. During a group match between Switzerland and the USA in the Hopman Cup in Perth in the first week of January, Roger Federer and Jack Sock may have, er, forgotten that they were playing a mixed doubles match.

As the male players exchanged shots in a prolonged rally, their female partners, Belinda Bencic and CoCo Vandeweghe, respectively, probably began to wonder what they were doing on court. And acted accordingly (video above).

At which point the men began to play trick shots to prolong the rally and, presumably, entertain the audience. “Might as well take a seat, ladies, because this could go for a while,” said the Channel 7 commentator.

It was all quite amusing – or it could trigger off some introspection about the larger lack of equality between women and men tennis players, especially when it comes to prize money, a point that many top women players have raised already.

Not surprisingly, people on the internet had their own views – and plenty of them. A sampler:

Here is a video showcasing #toxicmasculinity. You can say “men will be men” or frown at this disgraceful behaviour from one of the greatest male tennis players of all time #everydaysexism https://t.co/zoHV57Y9tp — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) January 14, 2018

bloody hell what is this mess? — Ryan John Butcher (@ryanjohnbutcher) January 14, 2018

Play

This is so unfair 😣

I'm glad both women walked off the court the way they did...it made a point without making trouble — Dark Horse (@whimsicalgod) January 14, 2018

they moan for equal pay and walk off on the job...pfffft 😂😂😂 — chris munro (@chrisbhoy77) January 14, 2018