Play

Adults in the USA seem quite clear about just what they think of their president. Approval ratings for Donald Trump have been falling consistently. But what do the children think?

Talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel decided to find out, and sent his crew out on the streets to seek some answers. And what answers they got!

One shy boy in the video thought Trump had a great year in office, because he “saved the world from harmony”, while a girl expressed disapproval of his plans to “put a wall between Mexico”. Another one denied that Trump was smart, because “he treats people badly”.

The children even gave the President some clever nicknames, like “Cheeto” and “Mr Tiny Hands”, but the best part comes right at the end – the children’s fabulous, and accurate, impressions of Trump.