A groom from Pakistan has won the wedding appearance game. The groom made a melodramatic entry, emulating the style of none other than the WWE star, Undertaker.

As the video above reveals, the groom walked in with slow, deliberate steps – just like Undertaker – wearing a dark robe, a black hat and carrying a WWE belt. Undertaker’s signature entrance music played in the background.

Watch the video below for comparison.

Play

But the idea wasn’t entirely original, at least not exactly. Last year, another Pakistani groom had entered one of his wedding functions as a different WWE champion, Triple H. The video of his entrance (below) even elicited a response from Triple H himself.