Most demonstrations of the Swachh Bharat programme for cleanliness involve grown-ups with brooms, performing token acts of sweeping small bits of a road. In Panchgani, Maharashtra, they chose to do it differently on January 23.

Some 300 students, along with a few teachers, turned into a flash mob on in the central square after taking a pledge, dancing to a song titled Mumkin Hai (It’s possible). Choreographed by Amruta Pore, the performance was turned into a video film by Amin Hajee.