Even though US President Donald Trump may have made a U-turn of sorts on gun control laws in America, most people still think his solutions for gun violence have been sounding increasingly ridiculous. Among them is talk show host Stephen Colbert, who says the President is “living in a fantasy”.

After stating that the government could provide guns to teachers to protect their students, Trump made a strange claim. “You don’t know until you’re tested, but I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” he said at the White House, referring to the horrific school shooting in Florida.

Not only does Colbert think this is not a good idea for anybody, he doesn’t even think this is possible. “There’s a lot in there that I doubt, but the part I really don’t believe is that he can run.” he says.