When you’re stuck in a room and you call your colleague to come rescue you, the last thing you want is a video of the entire episode.

English TV personality Holly Willoughby, presenter of the show This Morning, found herself in a rather precarious situation after the handle of her bag got caught in the door, causing her to be trapped in a room. Lucky for her, her co-presenter Philip Schofield was nearby.

Willoughby posted a video (above) on her Instagram page, showing Schofield documenting the “rescue”. Of course, all’s well that ends well.