This man’s dying wish was to see his dog. Watch the heart-breaking moment it was granted

When Peter Robson’s wife died, his dog Shep became his constant companion. Robson got Shep, a border collie, eight years ago, and when it was his own turn, all he wanted was to see his dog one last time.

Robson’s granddaughter Ashley Stevens wrote on Facebook that “Our Granddad’s last and final wish was to see his dog one more time.” However, Robson, who was terminally ill and suffering from fibrosis of the lungs, was on a hospital bed at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, according to BBC. And by NHS rules and their infection control regulations, animals are only allowed into hospitals under exceptional circumstances.

Robson’s family didn’t think there was any chance of his wish being granted. So they were taken by surprise when, a short while later, after some combined effort from the NHS staff and Ward 3 nurses, a dying man’s wish was granted, and Shep was brought in just hours before Robson passed away.

Robson and his pet’s reactions during their emotional reunion, seen in the videos above and below, were absolutely heart-breaking.

Stevens, who posted the videos on Facebook, applauded the staff at the hospital for they “made a dying man very happy”. She reportedly told BBC Scotland, “He really thought he would never see Shep again. It was an amazing moment to see the two of them together, and Shep was so excited to see him.”

She also wrote on Facebook that she was “absolutely amazed and touched” by their gesture and “eternally grateful”.