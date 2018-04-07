Play

Move over, Tinder. It’s time to make way for some fierce competition. There’s a new phone application in town, and we’re pretty certain it’s going to blow away the Indian market.

Called “Hinder”, the app professes to make a “saviour of Bharatiya Sanskriti” (Indian culture) out of anyone who uses it.

The parody infomercial (video above) for Hinder, made by A Little Anarky films, highlights all the functions of the app, which is designed for the intolerant Indian. The narrator says, “Are you sick of normal life and want to bring some excitement into your life? Does your blood start boiling as soon as the month of February begins? Don’t waste any more time, download the Hinder app today and bring unlimited hindrance into the lives of couples. Anytime, anywhere.”

Of course, you need to link your “Andhkaar card” before you can get started.