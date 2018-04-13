Play

The West Midland Safari Park in Britain can be called a kind of drive-through feeding zoo. A part of the safari allows visitors to feed animals from the comfort of their own cars. The rules, however, explicitly state: “Do not allow animals to put their head inside your vehicle. Keep your windows half-shut.”

There was, however, a rebel in the area who left her window wide open (video above). A hungry giraffe and the woman’s panicky companion got into the picture and the outcome was, well, destructive.

According to Mohamed Naser, who recorded the video, wrote that “the couple did not intentionally do this”. We certainly hope not. The giraffe, fortunately, was not injured.