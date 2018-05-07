Videos show the intensity and scale of the deadly dust storm that swept through Bikaner and Mathura

More than 115 people died and dozens were injured because of deadly squalls and high-intensity sandstorms in parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

The immense size and volume of the storm is clear in terrifying videos which show the massive wall of dust sweeping over Bikaner and Mathura. The videos above and directly below were captured by Instagram user Maanver Singh Mandrella from the roof of his restaurant in Bikaner.

Another social media user in Bikaner manager to capture the dust cloud moving over Bikaner city.

The situation was just as dire in Mathura.

The impact was even felt in areas like Manesar, near Gurugram, as you can see below.

According to officials, most of the deaths were caused by collapsing of structures, uprooting of poles or trees, and because of intense bursts of lightning. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms and squalls in Delhi and other states in Northern India on Monday and Tuesday.