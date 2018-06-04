Social scientist, activist and poet Kamla Bhasin has been working in the fields of development, gender, education and media for over four decades. She worked for 25 years with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and after retiring, joined Sangat, a South Asian feminist network, where she is a founder member and adviser.

But apart from writing about, speaking on and organising community action around human rights and women’s empowerment, Bhasin evidently has a hidden talent not many seem to know of – an accomplished seller of snacks.

In a video (above) posted on Facebook by Puja Anand, the activist can be seen encouraging customers to eat at Anand’s food stall with persuasive gusto as she shouts “kha ke dekhiye”. She also cheekily told one passerby with a sling on their arm that the food would fix their arm. Who can refuse those persuasive calls of “chicken schnitzel”?

You can watch Bhasin in her regular avatar, delivering a talk on feminism below: