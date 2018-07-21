Play

A new viral video is proving to be another example friendships that transcend barriers – quite literally in this case.

Posted by Erin Richter of Savage, Minnesota, USA, it shows a little boy playing catch with a dog who is on the other side of a fence between two houses.

According to Richter, her son Landon, now three, discovered over a year ago that if he threw a ball over their neighbour’s fence, Dozer, the Labrador retriever next door, would give it back.

Chad Nelson, Landon’s father, posted the video on twitter and it has since then been watched nearly 12 million times.

A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2 — Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 18, 2018

This made my day completely and I’ve watched it several times over the last couple days and it restores my faith in humanity and gives you a nice slice of joy and happiness to show that light does shine through the clouds. — Ryan J. Kaz (@RyanJKaz) July 20, 2018

This is the purest thing I have ever seen — Megan Sprankle (@meggieeve) July 19, 2018

That's beautiful, dogs will love anyone who'll let them & they'll do it unconditionally #dogsoftwitter #simplepleasures — Stu rt H rley (@GullInExile) July 19, 2018

“My son plays with him every time they are both outside,” Richter told CBS News. She added that Dozer’s owner knows her dog often plays with Landon. “She says she knows when we are playing with him because he comes inside out of breath.”