Almost two months after the American comedy TV show Roseanne was cancelled because of its Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets, Roseanne Barr has justified her horrendous slurs in a new video.

In a clip posted on YouTube, Barr talks to a producer who asks her about her tweet against former advisor to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarett, who, Barr said, is a creation of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

Here, Barr yells back that she thought Jarrett was white – only she uses more colourful language. A few hours after this outburst, she posted another video (below) in which she issued a minute-long official statement on the racist tweet that got her fired from ABC. She has apologised earlier for the now-deleted tweet following an intense backlash, and said in another interview last month that she felt “remorse” for it.