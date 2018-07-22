Watch: Comedian Roseanne Barr justifies racist tweet about former Obama aide in a bizarre new video
The comedian’s eponymous show was cancelled in May 2018 after she said Valerie Jarett was a creation of the Muslim Brotherhood and ‘Planet of the Apes’.
Almost two months after the American comedy TV show Roseanne was cancelled because of its Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets, Roseanne Barr has justified her horrendous slurs in a new video.
In a clip posted on YouTube, Barr talks to a producer who asks her about her tweet against former advisor to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarett, who, Barr said, is a creation of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”
Here, Barr yells back that she thought Jarrett was white – only she uses more colourful language. A few hours after this outburst, she posted another video (below) in which she issued a minute-long official statement on the racist tweet that got her fired from ABC. She has apologised earlier for the now-deleted tweet following an intense backlash, and said in another interview last month that she felt “remorse” for it.