#WATCH: Passengers in 2 cars & auto rickshaw escape just before 1 of the cars on flooded street gets washed away in water in Haldwani. The second car was also washed away after some time. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/9C9J7nZadH — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

Heavy rain in Uttarakhand has flooded the roads in several cities of the state. Several people who ventured out in their cars in the town of Haldwani, which is in the plains, in miraculously managed to escape being swept away.

As a video (above) shot by a witness from a distance reveals, the force of the water pinned one car against another, and then against an auto rickshaw. Three people climbed out of the white Hyundai Santro through the windows, and one other man got out of his red Hyundai i20.

One of the cars, however, was swept away by the current immediately after.