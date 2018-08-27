Play

When his owner fainted in the middle of Daqing, Heilongjiang in China, the golden retriever knew she could not be left alone. After checking on her several times, the dog accompanied her to the hospital in the ambulance.

“Under normal circumstances, we do not allow pets into ambulances,” explained a medical professional from the hospital. “However, we could tell that the dog really cared for its master and would help her keep conscious, so we decided to make an exception.”

It was definitely the right decision. “When we saw the patient hug the dog as soon as she woke up we knew we did right bringing it along,” Zhang Jihong, the hospital’s head nurse, told South China Morning Post.