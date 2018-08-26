Play

Press briefings in US President Donald Trump’s White House are frustrating affairs for reporters. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has no choice but to staunchly back the President, who makes outrageous statements constantly, including virulent attacks on the press.

What if Sanders actually wanted to say something else, though? The popular YouTube channel, Bad Lip Reading – see some of its other hilarious work here, here and here – got into action to write an alternative script for the press secretary in its unique way.

So, if you hear her say “I need a drink” or “I’ll bury you people” in the video above, you know why. The journalists’ questions are hilarious too.