The internet loves challenges, whether they involves jumping out of your car to dance, or forming a circle on the snouts of your dogs. So, after UK Prime Minister Theresa May aka Maybot performed a couple of ungainly dance routines on her recent trip to Africa, social media users threw down the gauntlet to see who could do better.

Newspaper publisher Trevor Ncube and his daughter have given birth to the budding #TheresaMayChallenge. It involves imitating May’s mechanical and extremely self-conscious dance steps. Additionally, you can also dress up in one of her many iconic pant-suits.

Not that anyone can beat the original, Mr Bean.

Theresa May busts ne moves in ZIMBABWE #TheresaMayChallenge pic.twitter.com/2Oo9ejCjQy — Elisha Buffet (@ElishaBuffet) September 1, 2018

#TheresaMayChallenge..... A post shared by ZakSyengo (@zaksyengo) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT