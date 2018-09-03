#WATCH: Rise in water flow of Kempty Falls in Tehri Garhwal district following heavy rainfall. Shops closed, tourists rescued by the police. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/kryQ4sPGvm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2018

This is not the Kempty Falls that honeymooners and hill-station tourists are familiar with. Instead of providing a romantic backdrop for selfies, the waterfall has seen a massive increase in flow after heavy rains in the area.

In fact, water from the 40-foot high waterfall surged into local shops on Sunday evening, forcing authorities to evacuate some 180 tourists, the Times of India reported. Prakash Pokhriyal, the station officer at Kempty police station, said, “We were able to rescue all tourists with the help of our team and local residents.”

The video (above) posted by ANI shows the water gushing into shops. The popular tourist destination had to be closed earlier in July as well because of rising water levels.