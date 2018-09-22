The brand-new Kannur International Airport in Kerala saw its first trial passenger flight landing on Thursday, marking the beginning of operations at the airport.

The Air India Express Boeing 737 flight, which has a capacity of 189 passengers, took off from the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 9.45 a.m. and landed in Kannur at 11.38 a.m. Mir Mohammed Ali, the District Collector of Kannur, posted a video of the trial flight landing in Kannur.

The new airport in the fourth in Kerala and, according to The News Minute, its 95,000 square meter terminal building is the eighth-largest in the country. Even though it was used by the military for rescue operations during the recent floods, the landing of a passenger flight was important for the aviation ministry to give permission for operations to begin.