What does the aftermath of destruction by a tsunami look like? Footage captured by drones flying over the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and its capital, Palu, shows the wreckage left behind by the tsunami that followed an earthquake of intensity 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

The devastation is hard to comprehend even from these visuals. Estimates say 4.5 million have been affected, many of whom are still trapped. The earthquake and the tsunami hit the island on Friday evening.

The earthquake did considerable damage on its own. Then the tsunami struck.

This is what the capital looked like through a drone-mounted camera.