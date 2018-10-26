Play

Amidst the violent demonstrations by some devotees opposing the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala shrine, one group of people has come up with a song to protest against the obstructions.

The People’s Art and Literary Association (PALA) has posted a song (video above) to support the rights of women of all ages to enter the temple, and criticised Hindu right-wing groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for attacking them. They say we Pollute the Temple – which was posted on the YouTube page Vinavu – identifies the practice not as a “tradition” but as a “curse that continues to chase god’s own country.”

PALA describes itself as a “revolutionary” cultural organisation that tackles politics, and cultural issues.

[Correction and clarification: An earlier headline for this article mistakenly said the song is from Kerala. PALA is based in Tamil Nadu.]