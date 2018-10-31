Dramatic video by the Doordarshan Journalist Mormukut during the Maoist terror attack yesterday in Dantewada during which his colleague from national broadcaster along with 2 Chattisgarh Police Jawans were killed. Life of journalists working in conflict zones is very difficult. pic.twitter.com/JLdjDJUWOY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 31, 2018

A day after Doordarshan video journalist Achyutanand Sahu and two police officials were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday, videos recorded by Sahu’s colleague during the incident have surfaced.

Mormukut Sharma, a lighting assistant who was part of a three-member team from the state broadcaster that went to Chhattisgarh to cover the assembly elections scheduled to take place in November, recorded the videos as the sound of gunfire rang in the background. “I might be killed in this attack....even in the face of death, I am not feeling afraid,” he says in the video above.

In a second video, shared on Twitter by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Sharma, who survived the attack, can be heard asking a police official for water.

Yet another video of the encounter site yesterday in Dantewada of Chattisgarh. Important to note that Govt needs to improve equipment and technological support to the district force as well as the CRPF. Forces too are sitting ducks in the interior jungles of Maoist corridor.

Journalist Dhiraj Kumar, the third member of the team from Doordarshan that was attacked, told PTI that he fell into a ditch when their motorcycle lost balance and Sharma also crawled towards him. “For the next 45 minutes, I just heard sounds of bullets and grenades. There were about 200 Maoists. Some grenades fell near us, but thank God they did not explode,” Kumar said.

A third police official who was injured during the attack died early on Wednesday, increasing the toll to four.