Anyone who is either looking to learn more about robotics or is a cat person or – even better – is both, is in luck. A new open source robotic kit called Nybble allows you to build the “world’s cutest open source robotic kitten” that can also be programmed easily.

The laser-cut robot can perform lifelike tasks like walking or balancing, making use of a complex motion controller. It could even be connected to a Raspberry Pi, according to TechCrunch.

Pittsburgh-based computer scientist Dr Rongzhong Li and his team unveiled Nybble and launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to gather funds for a line of made-to-order companion cats. The robotic kits, complete with instructions and a motion board , will start at $200.

The only question: can it miaow?