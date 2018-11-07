Play

Carrying forward the legacy of late singer-songwriter Prince, the American musicians’s estate announced it will be releasing rare music videos by the artist every week. The videos will range from the period 1995 to 2010 and three of them from the mid-nineties have already been made available for viewers.

Videos of the songs Endorphinmachine, Dolphin, and Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis) were shared on Prince’s YouTube page, giving his fans plenty of reason to celebrate. Endorphinmachine from the album, The Gold Experience was originally released via the CDRom video game Interactive in 1994, according to Variety. However, it was only available as a hidden prize for those who successfully navigated the game.

Dolphin, meanwhile, was the first video ever played on VH1 Europe in September of 1994 and Rock And Roll Is Alive! (And It Lives In Minneapolis), a B-side track from the same album, was only shown as part of the VH1 broadcast special Love 4 One Another in January of 1997.

More widely available videos from the time were also posted on the YouTube channel.

Play