#WATCH An Irish national on board Air India London-Mumbai flight verbally abuses the crew after she was refused more wine. The incident took place on November 10. (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/bdZWico5Qq — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

An inebriated passenger on an Air India flight verbally abused a member of the crew after she was refused more wine on board.

A video of the incident, which took place on November 10 on a flight from Mumbai to London, was posted by ANI and went viral on social media. The flight attendants claimed the Irish national was already intoxicated when she asked for another bottle of wine. When her request was denied, she directed her anger towards the flight attendants and used racist slurs against them.

NDTV reported that she was arrested after the flight landed at Heathrow airport in London.