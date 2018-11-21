#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018

A one-year-old girl had a lucky escape after falling in the gap between the platform and tracks at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident, which took place in Mathura, showed the baby lying unscathed even as a train passed over her.

Passengers rushed to her rescue as soon as the train passed and discovered she was unhurt. The Times of India reported that the baby – named Sahiba – slipped from her mother’s arms while the parents were alighting the Samta Express, which was bound for Visakhapatnam.

“We were getting down from the train when it started moving,” Sahiba’s father, Sonu said. “My wife, who was holding Sahiba in her arms, was pushed by someone as the train was very crowded, causing our daughter to fall on the tracks.”