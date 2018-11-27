A bear walked into a police station – and no, this is not the beginning of a joke. A police station in California was actually paid a visit by clever bear that can stand on its hind legs and even turn a doorknob.

The animal was caught on CCTV entering the California Highway Patrol’s commercial vehicle enforcement facility in Truckee on November 17, and then exiting through another doorway.

Two armed officers trailed the bear but it was allowed to leave without any incident after spending a little time in the parking lot. The facility’s Facebook page posted two videos of the bear – one from inside the building and the other in the parking lot.

No one was hurt during the incident.