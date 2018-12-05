One of the most talked about moment of the the G20 summit in Argentina last week was the handshake between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. As many on social media expressed their unhappiness about the exchange, several people also wondered about United States President Donald Trump’s reaction to the budding friendship.

Saturday Night Live offered audiences a glimpse of Trump’s probable reaction in its hilarious cold open. Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump could not seem to contain his jealousy as Vladimir Putin, portrayed by cast member Beck Bennett, and bin Salman, played by comedian Fred Armisen, continued their public display of affection. This time, they came prepared with more handshakes that got progressively more ridiculous.

The skit also poked fun at news Trump was involved in, including updates from the Russia probe by Robert Muller and the red Christmas trees at the White House.