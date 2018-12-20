Play

Twenty-eight years after he had to fend off two burglars while he was at home alone, Kevin McCallister returned to do it all over again, but this time he had some back up.

Macaulay Culkin reprised his character from the Home Alone series in a new advertisement for Google Assistant, recreating iconic scenes from the movie. In the famous Christmas movie, Culkin played an eight-year-old boy who was accidentally left all alone by his parents and had to deal with unexpected visitors.

The second time around, Culkin’s McCallister had help with “Operation Kevin” from Google Assistant, and thwarted the burglars who tried to entered his home once again. The ad quickly went viral and proved once again that the movie still remains a holiday classic.