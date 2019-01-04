Play New Year Unsuccess Party by The Viral Fever.

In The Viral Fever’s latest video, New Year Unsuccess Party, Bollywood stars whose films fell flat at the box office in 2018, come together to celebrate their failure. Joining them are “Narendra Modi” and “Amit Shah”, trying to have a good time after the Bharatiya Janata Party performed poorly in the state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telengana and Madhya Pradesh in 2018. The video, released on December 31, stars a bunch of actors parodying the characters.

Hosting the party is “Aamir Khan” (Abhishek Yadav). He last appeared in the November release Thugs of Hindostan, which was one of the year’s major flops. “Khan” is joined by his co-stars in the film, “Amitabh Bachchan” (Shivankit Parihar), “Katrina Kaif” (Tania Dutta) and “Fatima Sana Sheikh” (Shreya Mehta). “Bobby Deol” (Sachin Negi) is the DJ for the night, which is a reference to the actor infuriating people at a Delhi nightclub in 2016 by playing songs from his film Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997) on a loop.

The video is chock-a-block with jokes and rumours about the actors and their off-screen lives. For instance, Aamir Khan’s tendency to shed a tear often on hearing an emotionally sensitive story, either in his social dramas or on the sets of the reality show Satyameva Jayate, is made fun of. When “Aamir Khan” sees “Bachchan”’s poor bodyguard, he immediately wipes his eye.

The Centre’s order allowing 10 agencies to monitor civilian computers in India is referenced by “Shah” (Deepesh Jagdish) showing up uninvited at the party with “Modi” (Ambuj Gupta), because he snooped on “Aamir Khan”’s phone.

A while later, a pint-sized “Shah Rukh Khan” (Arun Singh, who performs as Chote Miyan) joins the party. Shah Rukh Khan was the lead actor and producer of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he played a vertically challenged man. The film performed poorly at the box office.

Sadly, “Ayushmann Khurrana” (Aditya Shubham) has to leave from the door because he thought he was attending a success party. Khurrana starred in two of the biggest Hindi film hits in 2018, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.