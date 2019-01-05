We love sports.

A token game in a village... pic.twitter.com/rSb61JZN4d — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 4, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, already known for her passion for singing, painting and writing poetry, showed on Thursday evening that her repertoire of non-political skills extends to playing badminton as well.

Banerjee posted a video of a doubles match on her Instagram account which, the caption says, took place in a village. According to reports, Banerjee was on a two-day visit to the state’s Birbhum district to take part in an administrative meet.

“We love sports,” Banerjee wrote.