Watch: Mamata Banerjee plays a casual game of badminton (without missing a stroke)
The West Bengal chief minister is clearly a practised badminton player.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, already known for her passion for singing, painting and writing poetry, showed on Thursday evening that her repertoire of non-political skills extends to playing badminton as well.
Banerjee posted a video of a doubles match on her Instagram account which, the caption says, took place in a village. According to reports, Banerjee was on a two-day visit to the state’s Birbhum district to take part in an administrative meet.
“We love sports,” Banerjee wrote.