A few moments from one particular weddings is moving even strangers on the internet.

A video of a bride from Alabama dancing with her terminally ill father, who was on a wheelchair, has gone viral and led to a wave of emotional reactions. Mary Bourne Butts led her father, Jim Roberts, around the dance floor to the Lee Ann Womack song I Hope You Dance at her wedding in Point Clear.

According to AL.com, the song was particularly significant for both of them because Mary would dance around the kitchen to this song as a child with her father, and they had planned back then to dance to it at her wedding too. That appeared almost impossible when Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma – an incurable form of brain cancer – and put in hospice care since mid-December.

“We had always planned to use the song – we weren’t sure how he was going to even feel that day – we just knew that we were going to do it somehow,” she told Fox News. And so they did. Both Jim and Mary mouthed the words to the song and twirled around the room, leaving everyone teary-eyed.