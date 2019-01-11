Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch! pic.twitter.com/5X4Py9LvR9 — Chandramukhi🐥Stark (@FlawedSenorita) January 9, 2019

Following heavy criticism directed at cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for misogynistic and racist comments while appearing on the TV show Koffee with Karan on Sunday, an old video of Rahul Dravid has resurfaced and is being held up as an example of gentlemanly behaviour in the sport.

The video, from Dravid’s appearance on the prank show MTV Bakra several years ago, shows Sayali Bhagat pretending to be a journalist who asks him to marry her at the end of their “interview”. His cool and collected reaction has drawn praise from social media users.

Streaming platform Hotstar has since taken down the episode featuring the two cricketers and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has recommended a two-match ban for the Pandya and KL Rahul.Pandya apologised for his comments on Sunday, saying he got “carried away” and did not mean to “disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments”.