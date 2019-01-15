Play

The yellow vest protests in France have now continued for nine consecutive weekends. In a recent video, protestors can be seen clashing violently with the police. Amid the violence, Paris police resorted to water cannons and tear gas to dissuade the protestors.

The yellow vest protests in France began in 2018 against the new eco-tax on petrol and diesel. The general population of France alleges that President Emmanuel Macron only caters to the needs of the rich.

In response to the ongoing protests, the French President has written an open letter to the citizens of his country in the hope of a national debate on the issue.