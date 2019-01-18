Watch: A singer from Afghanistan has shot to fame with his uncanny resemblance to Justin Trudeau
Abdul Salam Maftoon is now known on the internet as the doppelganger of the Canadian Prime Minister.
Every now and then the internet comes across a person who bears an uncanny resemblance to a celebrity and propels them into limelight. This time, the celebrity is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the doppelganger is a singer from Afghanistan.
When Abdul Salam Maftoon entered a television talent show, Afghan Star, he had never heard of Trudeau. The judges on the show pointed out the resemblance and soon he began getting plenty of attention for it, with people posting his pictures and videos.
“People have forgotten my name and now they just call me ‘Justin Trudeau’,” Maftoon told AFP. “I didn’t know anything about Justin Trudeau until I saw the photos on social media.” Although Maftoon has survived several rounds of the singing contest and has his eye on the prize, his fame as Trudeau’s doppelganger might just precede a victory.