Every now and then the internet comes across a person who bears an uncanny resemblance to a celebrity and propels them into limelight. This time, the celebrity is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the doppelganger is a singer from Afghanistan.

When Abdul Salam Maftoon entered a television talent show, Afghan Star, he had never heard of Trudeau. The judges on the show pointed out the resemblance and soon he began getting plenty of attention for it, with people posting his pictures and videos.

With Justin Trudeau’s long lost Afghan brother. 😃 pic.twitter.com/zXzXISULXE — Ramiz Bakhtiar (@RamizBakhtiar) January 10, 2019

This guy looks exactly like Trudeau. If rattles my brain https://t.co/Lp70xor3vR — Leo Sieczka (@LeoSieczka) January 8, 2019

His name is Abdul Salam Maftoon and he looks surprisingly like our Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau



I'd like to see these guys meet. They can probably tell each other some pretty interesting stories.



However Maybe This time we'll take it a little easier on Justin's outfits pic.twitter.com/ZTSeQsQf7M — Heckles H. Hyena (@HuskerFox) January 9, 2019

WHY DOES SALAM MAFTOON LOOK LIKE JUSTIN TRUDEAU IM DYINFBSHAB pic.twitter.com/oegsGaFqR3 — bahar (@baharfirooz) January 11, 2019

“People have forgotten my name and now they just call me ‘Justin Trudeau’,” Maftoon told AFP. “I didn’t know anything about Justin Trudeau until I saw the photos on social media.” Although Maftoon has survived several rounds of the singing contest and has his eye on the prize, his fame as Trudeau’s doppelganger might just precede a victory.