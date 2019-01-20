Play

Even in the 21st Century, many women in India are still subjected to prejudice owing to a darker skin colour, with skin-whitening products continuing to be offered to those who feel the need to overcome the negative associations.

No wonder the popular women-centric entertainment channel Girliyapa has been forced to challenge these stereotypes in their new video, “Unfair and Lovely”.

Actor Khushbu Baid stars in the video satirising the obsession with fair complexion. From homemade “remedies” to skin colour and beauty products linking complexion to success, the video captures an entire range of situations that should never have existed in the first place.