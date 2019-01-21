Play

Tourists in a part of Chhattisgarh are in for a treat, experiencing a rather rare phenomenon where a part of a ground has become “bouncy”, something like a gentle trampoline.

In a video posted on social media, a number of tourists can be seen enjoying the unusual and naturally-occurring bouncy ground. According to the Daily Mail, this is due to a rare occurrence called “soil liquefaction”, when saturated soil substantially loses strength and stiffness in response to applied stress, such as shaking during an earthquake.